The boarded up frontage of Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton - the renovated store reopens next week

The new look Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray will reopen to the public in a week’s time.

The frontage of the iconic Nottingham Street business has been boarded up since early January to allow for a major renovation of the premises.

Baking has continued in the kitchens at the Dickinson and Morris premises with Melton pork pies, sausage rolls and other products being sold from a pop-up shop unit in the adjacent Bell Centre shopping mall.

Customers can visit the new store from 11am on Thursday June 13.

Visitors will find a much larger store which extends into the former Mrs King’s shop next-door to give a new open plan feel.

Along with the larger sales area, information plaques have been installed illustrating the heritage of Melton’s famous pies.