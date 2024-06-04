New look Melton pork pie shop to reopen next week
The frontage of the iconic Nottingham Street business has been boarded up since early January to allow for a major renovation of the premises.
Baking has continued in the kitchens at the Dickinson and Morris premises with Melton pork pies, sausage rolls and other products being sold from a pop-up shop unit in the adjacent Bell Centre shopping mall.
Customers can visit the new store from 11am on Thursday June 13.
Visitors will find a much larger store which extends into the former Mrs King’s shop next-door to give a new open plan feel.
Along with the larger sales area, information plaques have been installed illustrating the heritage of Melton’s famous pies.
Planning permission has also been given for a new sit down area for people to eat products bought in the shop – work is expected to start on that later in the year.