The new Welcome Break service station at Hickling, which opens on Thursday

A new service station near Melton Mowbray will create 100 new jobs and offer fast food and retail services to visitors.

The Welcome Break site, located near Hickling at the intersection of the A46 and A606, opens on Thursday.

It will feature Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and a selection of popular food service brands for guests looking to rest and refuel.

The site will host a variety of well-known partners, including Starbucks and KFC, both featuring the option of Drive Thru services for motorists.

Guests can also enjoy offerings from Greggs and Little Waitrose, with outdoor picnic benches installed.

Additionally, the service area will include a GameZone, equipped with some of the most popular adult gaming machines in the motorway service sector.

The launch of the service area will also generate approximately 100 new jobs, significantly benefiting the local community.

Ahead of the grand opening, Adrian Grimes, commercial director at Welcome Break, commented: “The new Hickling Service Area is part of Welcome Break’s continued investment and commitment to enhance motorists' journeys across the UK.

"The new development will be the company’s 61st site to open in the UK.

"In addition to several ultra-fast EV chargers and a Drive Thru coffee offer, the site will also offer a variety of dining and retail offers, while also significantly benefiting the local economy by creating new jobs."

The Welcome Break Hickling service area will offer 67 parking spaces for driver and it will accommodate a range of vehicles from cars to HGVs, and including 20 Tesla and Applegreen Electric charging spots.

Coach, motorcycle, and caravan parking will also be available.