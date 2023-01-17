Melton BID manager Shelagh Core and the front cover of the town's new events guide for 2023

What’s On in Melton Mowbray details dates and timings for the major events, such as the CiCLE Classic in April, the many foodie festivals and seasonal celebrations over the festive season.

It also contains information on new ones like the vegan markets planned for April and November plus the return of the Painting The Town Red, a free entry fun weekend in June which has not been held since before the pandemic.

Melton BID has produced 25,000 copies of the booklet, which will be promoted to group travel operators and distributed to residents with the Melton Messenger over the next two months, as well as to businesses and local attractions.

BID manager Shelagh Core said: “Melton has a very strong events programme which continues to grow year-on-year and is invaluable in attracting local and visitor footfall to the town.

"This year’s guide features long-standing favourite events such as the 17th Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic, East Midlands Food Festival and Melton Mowbray Christmas weekend, as well as our popular Film in the Park, monthly vintage and craft markets, Melton Folk Festival, family events, evening markets and vintage classic car meets.”

The packed events schedule throughout the year in Melton is crucial in driving footfall into the town to support retail and hospitality businesses at a difficult time for the economy, locally and nationally.

One of the attractions detailed in the guide is May’s 1940s-themed weekend, which has quickly established itself as a must-see mix of nostalgia and entertainment.

There is plenty planned for the summer with Painting The Town Red expected to draw the crowds once again.

The town continues to be renowned for the excellence of its food and drink themed events, with Shelagh adding: "Our food and drink events continue to attract groups and visitors, alike, including PieFest, Artisan Cheese Fair and Choc Fest.”