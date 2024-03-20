The Melton After Dark film to promote town's night time attractions

The Melton After Dark movie, which has been put together to celebrate English Tourism Week this week, is produced s a joint venture by Melton BID, My Melton and Vision House Films to showcase the town’s night-time economy, venues and attractions.

Shelagh Core, Melton BID’s manager said “We are really excited to be launching the Melton After Dark Film for the town centre, which we hope really showcases Melton’s night-time economy and the fantastic array of businesses which it encompasses, from restaurants, pubs and club to theatre, cinema and sports/games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her sentiments were echoed by Kelly Davies, of My Melton, who commented: “I’m super excited that we get to share this updated 2024 after dark video with everybody.

A scene from the Melton After Dark film promoting a Chinese restaurant

"Our town has such a great variety of venues which cater to every age, budget and style, many of which help with our reputation of being the Rural Capital Of Live Music.

"Melton’s event calendar will be picking up from next month and I can’t wait to see a mixture of locals and tourists painting the town red.”

Grace Croxall, of Vision House Films, said: ”It was a privilege being asked to work alongside the Melton BID and My Melton to create this promotional film for the town.

“Melton has a lot to offer and I hope this film showcases the very best of Melton After Dark.”