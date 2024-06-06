The new farm shop set to open at Belvoir Castle

A new farm shop opens at Belvoir Castle this weekend and there will also be a series of talks and activities aimed at supporting wellness and mindfulness.

Former England cricket star Chris Broad will assist the Duchess of Rutland in officially opening the farm shop in the Engine Yard shopping mall adjacent to the castle.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10am on Saturday at the store, which is billed as an all-in-one destination for locally sourced premium produce.

As well as featuring fresh fruit and vegetables, the shop will offer a bakery, deli, café and a cheese monger.

The farm shop will also offer a carefully curated selection of fine produce from the Belvoir Castle Estate, hand-picked by the team.

These will include apples from the Estate orchards that are also used to create its own apple juice, honey from its bee hives, wines pressed from grapes from its vineyards and premium beef from the rare breed of cattle that The Duchess introduced from Herefordshire.

Visitors can enjoy a 10 per cent discount at the farm shop across the launch weekend, while people who live within a seven-mile radius of the site will continue to receive a 10 per cent discount for the remainder of June.

The Duchess said: "The food we eat can have a massive impact not just on our bodies, but on our minds too.

"Our new farm shop will be stocked full of some of the best produce from across the county, and will have everything you need to look after your body from the inside out.”

From 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday there will be a range of talks and activities aimed at fuelling the mind, body and soul, curated by The Duchess.

There will be wellness talks, cooking demonstrations, live music, farm and vineyard tours and family activities, including face painting, craft stations and an animal petting zoo.

