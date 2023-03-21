News you can trust since 1859
New coffee shop set to open in prominent Melton town centre unit

A new coffee shop is to open in Melton town centre in a prominent unit last occupied by travel agents Hays Travel more than two years ago.

By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT
The Market Place unit which has housed travel agents for many years but which is now being converted into a coffee shop

Esquires Coffee are advertising for staff for their new outlet in Market Place with work teams currently putting the finishing touches to exterior redecoration and interior shops fittings.

The chain company has numerous shops across the UK and will increase competition further in an already crowded coffee shop culture in Melton.

A manager, supervisor and baristas are being sought to work in the outlet.

An advert circulated by the company says: “We are on the hunt for new team members to join our fantastic and proud work culture here at Esquires Coffee Melton Mowbray.

“We're looking to build a team of friendly, hard-working individuals who are dedicated to creating a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for our customers.”

Anyone interested is invited to email a CV and cover letter to [email protected] to apply for a job there.

