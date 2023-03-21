The Market Place unit which has housed travel agents for many years but which is now being converted into a coffee shop

Esquires Coffee are advertising for staff for their new outlet in Market Place with work teams currently putting the finishing touches to exterior redecoration and interior shops fittings.

The chain company has numerous shops across the UK and will increase competition further in an already crowded coffee shop culture in Melton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A manager, supervisor and baristas are being sought to work in the outlet.

An advert circulated by the company says: “We are on the hunt for new team members to join our fantastic and proud work culture here at Esquires Coffee Melton Mowbray.

“We're looking to build a team of friendly, hard-working individuals who are dedicated to creating a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for our customers.”