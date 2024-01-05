A new bakery is set to open in Melton Mowbray soon in the unit formerly occupied by ShoeZone.

The South Parade unit in Melton which Butterwick Bakery is moving into soon

Butterwick Bakery will sell cupcakes, cookies, brownies, doughnuts and larger celebration cakes from the South Parade premises.

Customers will be able to eat in the shop with coffee and a range of shakes also available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will be Butterwick’s 12th shop, with two of their other outlets at nearby Oakham and Market Harborough.

The company started seven years ago by Ryan and Fiona Scarborough.

The couple began by making bespoke wedding cakes but the popularity of their smaller bakes prompted them to change the way they operate.

Melton Borough Council has approved a planning application to change the shop front on the three-storey grade two listed building.