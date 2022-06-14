New aerial pictures reveal devastating impact of pub blaze

The burned out shell of the Tap and Run pub, at Upper Broughton, after Saturday's fire PHOTO: Tap and Run

Owners of the Tap and Run, at Upper Broughton, have published the images on social media in the wake of the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

The pub, which is co-owned by England Test star Stuart Broad and former Nottinghamshire player Harry Gurney, commented in their post: “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last couple of days and want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts.

"The kind messages and offers of help have been so heartwarming it really has helped us get through a very tough few days.

“Unfortunately the damage is quite substantial so it’s going to be a long road ahead to get the Tap and Run back to its former glory.

"But rest assured we will do it and come back bigger and better than before.”

Stuart Broad, who has been playing in the second Test against New Zealand at nearby Trent Bridge this week, posted on his Twitter account: “Thankfully no one was hurt, the Nottinghamshire Fire Service were incredible in their efforts and thank you to the villagers for the wonderful support and sorry for the disruption.

“Thinking of our awesome staff today, every single person there has created a special pub for the community. It hurts right now but we will come out the other side.”