Name of Pork Pie Roundabout sparks countywide debate

The Pork Pie Roundabout on the A563 at Aylestone, Leicester PHOTO Google Streetview

Animal rights activists – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) – called on the city’s Mayor, Peter Soulsby, to rename the Pork Pie Roundabout, the Vegan Pie Roundabout to encourage people to eat healthier foods.

It assumed the current name because of its proximity to the Pork Pie Library, which is in a distinctive circular shape associated with the pies which are part of Melton’s food heritage.

The Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association wants to see the roundabout’s name stay as it is.

The Pork Pie Library in Leicester, close to the Pork Pie Roundabout, which was named after it

It’s chair, Matthew O’Callaghan, told the Melton Times: “I think they should leave the roundabout as it is – after all you can’t deny that the library on it is in the shape of a pork pie.