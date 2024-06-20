Mobile bar to serve pints and Pimms in Melton parks
Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which manages the town centre parks, has appointed MB Bars and Events as their official supplier.
Matt Buckley, the man behind the drinks business, is a well-known face in town as he has regularly been seen behind the bars of many local pubs over the years, including The White Lion and King's Head.
MB Bars and Events has already provided its mobile bar to the Pork Pie Classic Disc Golf Tournament and a recital at the New Park Bandstand and it will now be a regular fixture at future Town Estate-based event.
Matt said he was ‘delighted’ with the new contract and he added: "The reception we've had so far has been really positive, and we'll be deploying mobile bars to all the bandstand concerts this summer, and many other events hosted by the Town Estate going forward.
"If you see us in the park, pop in and say hello."
The business will ensure visitors to local events can enjoy a choice of drinks, from hand-pulled ales to Pimms, from a fully licenced bar.
Dean Rees, CEO, at the Town Estate, said: "MB Bars and Events is a fantastic local business, and Matt's upbeat and friendly mobile bar service is already winning friends.
"Securing Matt's services for our events really enhances our event offering, bringing more people to our events, and giving them another great reason to stay and enjoy the entertainments."
