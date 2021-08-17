Melton’s PieFest is postponed

Crowds at Melton Cattle Market sample a tempting variety of pies, pastries and bread at the 2017 PieFest PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-210817-115809001

It was planned to be held at Melton Livestock Market on the weekend of August 28 and 29 with pies from across the UK available to taste and buy.

Ticket sales and exhibitor numbers have not been as good as expected, however, so PieFest will now be put back to the weekend of November 20 and 21 when it will held alongside the popular ChocFest event.

Matthew O’Callaghan, who organises the event, said; “This year has been extremely difficult for organising events, with many organisers taking the safe option not to hold any events this year.

“For Melton they are an important part of our tourism offering as well as support for our local producers.

“Sadly Covid is still affecting a number of exhibitors and public who are being understandably cautious before they attend events this year.”

When it goes ahead the event will also feature workshops and an ‘expert pie panel’ to answer questions from attendees, with other products also on sale such as cakes, cider, cheese, chutneys and wine.

Other upcoming Melton food events are the British Pie Awards, at St Mary’s Church on September 15, and the East Midlands Food Festival, at the livestock market, on October 2 and 3.

It is understood that bookings for exhibitors for the food festival are going well and ticket sales are also looking positive.