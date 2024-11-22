Melton town centre pub to reopen after renovation
The Grapes, on Market Place, closed on Sunday, so the work could take place.
Work was being finished off this morning but the licensees are ready to relaunch the new-look premises with a special event at 3pm, with live music from Rachel Paul.
The walls have been decorated and there has been a major refurbishment of both the bar area and the kitchen and a new floor has also.been put down.
Lots of new furniture is also in place ready for customers this afternoon.
The new kitchen will enable the pub to serve food for the first time since it came under new ownership in the summer.
Management told the Melton Times that the building was due a makeover and it had not had a refurb for more than two decades.
There also plans to open a cellar bar at the pub in the spring to add a different dimension to the venue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.