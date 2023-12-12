Melton town centre cafe closed after fire
Firefighters were called out to Kitchen and Coffee, in Sherrard Street, last night to tackle the blaze.
The business posted on its Facebook page: “Due to a fire in our kitchen, we are truly heartbroken to inform you we will be closed whilst we assess the level of damage.
“We will keep you updated as and when we know more, sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.
“Please be assured that we’ll work to get fully open as soon as we can.”
It is one of the busiest times of the year for the hospitality trade, with lots of festive activities taking place.
The Facebook post added: “Anyone with Christmas bookings with us this weekend, we will be in touch with you as soon as possible.
“Thank you for your continued support as always.”