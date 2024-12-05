The Grange Camping and Caravan Park (Asfordby Hill) is named Best Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park at the Leicestershire Tourism Awards 2024

A popular nostalgia festival, a food tour business and a caravan park were the big Melton winners in this year’s 2024 Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

Organisers of the annual 1940s Melton Mowbray event, which attracts thousands of visitors every May, were delighted to see it named Best Free Event at the presentation ceremony last night (Wednesday) at Leicester’s Athena.

The organisers of the 1940s festival said: “This is an amazing win. Thanks to our committee, sponsors, displays, re-enactors and traders for being part of our event.”

There were celebrations as well for Hidden Food Tours, run by Charla Forinton and Matt Hall, which was named Best New Tourism Businees.

Hidden Food Tours wins Best New Tourism Business at the Leicestershire Tourism Awards 2024

The company, which takes parties on walking and tasting tours of food and drink producers in the Melton area, was also highly commended in the category for Experience of the Year.

Matt said: “Thanks to everyone who's been on the tour over the last year, to all the venues and suppliers who have got involved, and the good people around Melton, including but not limited to Andy at The Stockyard, Kirstie at Melton Borough Council, and the Town Estate, who have all been really supportive. We've got some really exciting plans for the next twelve months, so watch this space.”

And Asfordby Hill-based The Grange Camping and Caravan Park, run by John and Katie Houghton since opening in July 2023, was named best Camping and Glamping Park.

John said: “Katie and I are simply overjoyed and we can’t tell you how much this means to us both.

1940s Melton Mowbray wins Best Free Event at the Leicestershire Tourism Awards 2024

"It feels particularly special as we faced a very competitive field in our nominated category.”

HistoryFare Tours, run by Melton historian Brian Fare, picked up a highly commended in the New Tourism Business class.

Former England cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney were delighted to see both of their pubs recognised.

The Griffin at Swithland won Pub of the Year and the Tap & Run at Upper Broughton was highly commended.

For the first time, tourism learners at Leicester College worked with Leicestershire Promotions to devise, arrange, run and judge a brand new category as part of their studies. Their category, ‘Best Employer For Career Starters’ was won by the National Space Centre.

Martin Peters, chief executive of organisers Leicestershire Promotions, said: “Tourism is a high pressure industry and it’s vital we recognise excellence across the sector.

"We pride ourselves on the most rigorous assessment process and finalists and winners receive invaluable feedback to help them develop their businesses further.

"Twelve of our winners now go forward to the national VisitEngland Awards next spring, so we wish them well and congratulate all our winners.”

A special award for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism, was also announced.

Recognising the impact on the local tourism industry of the discovery of the mortal remains of King Richard III under a car park in Leicester city centre, the person who was the driving force behind the Looking For Richard Project, writer and researcher Philippa Langley, received this prestigious award.

Philippa said: “To have received this award and recognition for my discovery of King Richard is the most incredible honour.

“The Looking For Richard Project took 10 years. I’m so pleased and heartened that the return of the king has helped the city of Leicester and its remarkable people.”