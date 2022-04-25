Melton social events raise thousands for Ukraine refugees

A family heads for refuge away from the fighting in Ukraine PHOTO GETTY IMAGES

A Bollywood-themed entertainment evening at The Harboro Hotel, featuring a raffle, live music and Indian food, generated more than £6,000 on Saturday.

The pub is grateful to the many businesses who donated prizes for the raffle.

Attendees paid £10 per ticket to enjoy the evening and collections were also taken at the bar over several days for the cause.

The Harboro Hotel in Melton

And a Race Night at the Melton Borough Council offices on Friday raised almost £4,000, with all proceeds being donated to support people in the Polish twin town of Sochaczew who are taking in Ukrainian families from Horodok.

Councillor Malise Graham, one of the organisers, said the money was important for the upkeep of the displaced people, many of whom were being put up in a gym in the town as well as those living in people’s homes with children attending locals schools.

Councillor Graham said: “The evening was a great success and has raised so far £3,738.45 with a bit more to come.

"We spoke to them by zoom recently and we were told that not only were so many refugees being put up in people’s homes but that 34 families - women and children – were being put up in their gym.

Local companies which donated prizes for the Bollywood-themed fundraiser for Ukraine at the Harboro Hotel in Melton

"All having to be fed, and the children are going to the local schools, which were not designed for this amount.”

Money can still be pledged for Ukrainians in Sochaczew via the dedicated Horodok Refugees bank account – sort code 30-98-97, account no: 68933363.