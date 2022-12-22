The Spice Club in Melton Mowbray which has now closed

Uzzal Miah was a hugely popular man, not only with the people he served at the Spice Club Indian restaurant in Nottingham Street but also the many families he and his staff supported with food donations during the Covid pandemic.

Uzzal sent a message out to customers via social media earlier in the week which said: “With great sadness I’m sad to say that tonight is my last night here at Spice Club.

“I’m leaving a town which I call home.

Uzzal Miah prepares to distribute food to disadvantaged families in Melton during the pandemic in 2021

"Thank you Melton Mowbray for having me since I came here in 1996, you’ve all been a massive support to me over the years.

"I hope you’ve had some great times and made fantastic memories with us.

"Spice Club will close its doors for the final time for good.”

Uzzal and his team were praised by Melton MP Alicia Kearns for the way they helped disadvantaged families in the town with free food during the pandemic lockdowns.

They donated food hampers to local schools for them to distribute to children whose families were suffering hardship.

The Spice Club team also supported two families on Sundays with free takeaway meals as a special treat.

Uzzal asked local people to support Gurkha Express, which opened in his old premises last night (Wednesday).

He signed off with: "All the best from Uzzal, staff and my family, we will miss you all.