Melton pub to reopen after £240K makeover

One of Melton’s popular town centre pubs will reopen next week after a £242,000 makeover.
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST
The Generous Briton pub, in King Street, Melton, which is set to reopenThe Generous Briton pub, in King Street, Melton, which is set to reopen
The Generous Briton pub, in King Street, Melton, which is set to reopen

The Generous Briton, on King Street, starts a new era with Jane and Beth Pascoe now at the helm.

They have lived in the area for 30 years and have nine years’ experience in the hospitality sector.

The Genny B, as it is known locally, has undergone a complete transformation with comprehensive interior redecoration, a brand-new bar, flooring, and new furniture throughout.

Outside, the beer garden has been redeveloped with new lighting and seating.

Ahead of the reopening, on Thursday August 31, Jane and Beth commented: “The pub looks fantastic, we love the transformation and are really excited to be able to get behind the bar, welcome back our customers, and support the local community.

"We’ll start by collecting food for the local food bank and raising funds to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.

"Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be a contributory part of that.”

The new operators, alongside manager Kieran and team, Ella, Aimee and Dylan, will be celebrating the reopening next weekend with live music, and karaoke, as well as a pork pie and Prosecco reception.

Customers can expect to enjoy regular weekend entertainment such as Thursday karaoke, live acts, theme nights, bingo and DJ nights.

There will be discounted night such as ‘Wine Wednesday’ and ‘Fizz Friday’.

The Generous Briton will also host pool and darts team league evenings.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 175 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Matthew Gurney, the operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “I’m really excited about the opening of The Generous Briton.

"The team have worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches ready to open in just a couple of weeks’ time.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our newest operators Beth and Jane, every ounce of success for the future in making The Generous Briton an inviting local, home from home.”

