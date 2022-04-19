Melton pub to host Bollywood fundraiser for Ukraine

The Harboro Hotel in Melton EMN-220419-104639001

A Melton pub is organising a special Bollywood evening to raise money for refugees fleeing the Ukraine war zone.

The event, which is at The Harboro Hotel, on Burton Street, is on Saturday April 23.

Indian buffet food and music will feature during the special event and there will performances on Indian drums.

Local businesses have donated prizes for a raffle valued at £3,000.

The pub said it was ‘absolutely stunned with the generosity of local businesses who have donated towards our raffle’.

The pub has also already raised more than £2,600 for the cause through collections at the bar.

Tickets, costing £10 each, include admittance and the food.