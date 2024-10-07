The Kettleby Cross at Melton Mowbray

A selection of 25 real ales will be served at the annual beer festival at The Kettleby Cross in Melton Mowbray from Wednesday.

Five of the brews are international, from Japan, Canada, New Zealand and USA, and some of the ales include a number of beers not previously available at the pub.

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will be available for the price of a pint at the festival at the Wilton Road pub.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include coffee and fruit in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £1.99 a pint during the festival, which runs until Sunday October 20 at the Wetherspoon pub.

Pub manager Ali McQuillan said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from brewers as far afield as Japan and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

“The festival will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine - a digital version is available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.