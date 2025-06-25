Melton pub to host 10-day cider festival
The Kettleby Cross, on Wilton Road, is serving a range of brews, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, through to Sunday 6 July, inclusive.
The ciders include Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig), Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne).
They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians and will cost £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.
Pub manager Ali McQuillan said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.
“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.”
Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the ‘pub magazine’ and all will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.
