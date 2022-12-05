The King's Head in Melton which is up for auction

The King’s Head Hotel, in Nottingham Street, has been closed for more than four years and the owners say it is no longer viable for use as a hospitality business.

Leicester-based Kal Sangra Shonki Brothers are to auction the property in February with a guide price of £875,000.

Planning consent is being sought from Melton Borough Council to part-demolish and convert the building into two retail units, three duplex apartments and 27 flats.

The rear of The King's Head in Melton which is up for auction

A report prepared on behalf of Greenacres (Frisby) Ltd by Steans Associates, accompanying the planning application, states: “It is not economically viable to re-open as a public house due to a drop in footfall therefore alternative options have been considered.

"The proposed scheme consists of demolishing the two-storey rear buildings which have very little architectural value and then adding a new three-storey extension comprising of one and two-bedroom duplex apartments and flats therefore addressing the current housing shortage issues in England.”

The existing car park which is still in use, under private ownership, would be retained for use by residents and staff at the retail units.

Applicants also plan to keep the existing access, at the north end of Nottingham Street for the new development.

Artist's drawing of what the The King's Head in Melton will look like if planning permission is granted

“The proposal provides safe access for HGVs, emergency vehicles, cars, cyclists and pedestrians and offers adequate parking and goods delivery facilities,” the report adds.

"Delivery frequency to the retail units will depend on the eventual occupants.

"Due to the town centre location we envisage most of the residential occupants will commute on foot, bicycle or public transport.

"Many will also work remotely from home therefore reducing the use of the motor car.”

The King's Head in Melton which is up for auction

The planning application points out that the new development, if approved, would enhance that area of the town.

The report added: “The building has remained empty with little interest from investors.

