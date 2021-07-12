Melton pub reduces hours after 21 staff forced to isolate

The Wetherspoons Kettleby Cross pub in Melton EMN-211207-122859001

The Kettleby Cross, on Wilton Road, closed at 6pm yesterday (Sunday) and will take last orders at 9pm tonight and tomorrow evening.

Staff at the Wetherspoons pub have taken a decision to alter shifts and opening and closing times because they don’t have enough staff to be open for the usual hours.

Manager Dan MacCallum described the situation as ‘a perfect storm’ of staff members being pinged by the app as a result of contact with family members, university friends and people they had encountered while on holiday.

The Melton Times has been informed that some members of staff who are self-isolating had tested positive for the virus but Mr MacCallum said he was unable to confirm this for ‘staff confidentiality reasons’.

He said: “More staff members will be available again soon and we hope to be back to normal opening hours by Wednesday.

“It has been a perfect storm of staff members having to self-isolate for a variety of reasons.

“Some have had to due to being in contact with family members, we have people who are isolating due to contact with someone at university and others have been notified while they were on holiday and they’ve unable to return to work yet.”

Mr MacCallum added: “We have been taking strict Covid security measures, we have test kits available to staff members and everyone has their temperature checked before they start a shift.”

A notice at the pub states: “Due to 21 staff members within our staff team having to isolate as they have been informed by the NHS app we regret that our opening hours have changed due to not having enough staff to run the pub as normal.”