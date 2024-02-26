The Kettleby Cross in Melton Mowbray

The Kettleby Cross, on Wilton Road, will be serving up a range of 30 real ales from next Wednesday (March 6) through to Sunday March 17.

Vegan beers will be on offer, as well as some containing unusual ingredients such as chocolate and vanilla.

Attendees will get the chance to sample five overseas brews, from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy.

Beers cost £2.49 a pint and three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Pub manager Ali McQuillan said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”

The festival line-up includes Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine – a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.