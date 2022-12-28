The Kettleby Cross pub in Melton Mowbray

The Kettleby Cross, on Wilton Road, is reducing prices on a range of drinks and meals from Tuesday through to January 17.

The biggest bargain staff will be serving up are pints of Ruddles Best for 99p while offers are also being made on the price of breakfast items and other food on the menu.

Advertisement

Manager David MacCallum said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed a suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.