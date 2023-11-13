The quality of toilets at a Melton Mowbray pub has been recognised in a national awards scheme.

The Kettleby Cross, in Wilton Road, has been awarded a gold rating by inspectors for the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The awards aim to improve standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Inspectors judge numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Ali McQuillan, manager at the pub, said: “We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK.

Managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Kettleby Cross have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.