News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Melton pub clamps down on non-customers who park there

Licensees of a Melton town centre pub are clamping down on non-customers who use their car park.
By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST
New car parking signs at the Anne of Cleves in MeltonNew car parking signs at the Anne of Cleves in Melton
New car parking signs at the Anne of Cleves in Melton

Staff at the Anne of Cleves, on Burton Street, are fed up arriving for work and having nowhere to park or having to explain to customers there are no spaces left in their car park because of people parking there during their working day.

Cameras have now been installed and customers will be asked to enter their car registration at the bar when they order if they’ve parked at the pub.

Paul Gilchrist, whose family have run the pub for nearly three years, told the Melton Times: “Some days, particularly Tuesday market days, we will arrive at 9am and the car park is already full.

The Anne of Cleves pub in MeltonThe Anne of Cleves pub in Melton
The Anne of Cleves pub in Melton
Most Popular

"It’s got to a point where we just don’t want it anymore.

"It’s not just the potential loss of trade from people parking there but also the fact that if you question some people who have parked there you get a load of abuse and they say ‘I’m parking here, what are you going to do about it?’.”

The new parking restrictions will be introduced on Monday June 19, when the cameras will record registration plates and anyone who doesn’t then visit the pub is liable for a £100 fine. Staff will continue to monitor the car park, which has around 30 spaces, until the new system begins.

Paul’s son, Simon, added: “The cleaner messaged me the other day to say she couldn’t park and it was only 9am.

The car park at rear of the Anne of Cleves pub in MeltonThe car park at rear of the Anne of Cleves pub in Melton
The car park at rear of the Anne of Cleves pub in Melton

"We’ve also witnessed people parking at the pub and then going off to catch a train.”

The Anne of Cleves pub in MeltonThe Anne of Cleves pub in Melton
The Anne of Cleves pub in Melton
Related topics:Melton