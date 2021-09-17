Melton pork pie just misses out on top national pie award

Bowring Butchers celebrate winning Supreme Champion at the 2021 British Pie Awards at Melton EMN-210917-170505001

This year’s Supreme Champion was a Meat and Potato Pie from Nottinghamshire-based Bowring Butchers, which beat opposition from hundreds of the nation’s finest pies as trophies were presented today (Friday) after Wednesday’s judging day.

Runners-up were a Melton pork pie from Dickinson and Morris and a Rhubarb and Custard Dessert Pie made by Portsmouth’s Mad K Pies.

The world-famous awards received over 800 entries with the 130 pie experts and connoisseurs who judged the 23 classes having some tough decisions.

The Bowring Butchers Meat and Potato pie which won Supreme Champion award at the 2021 British Pie Awards at Melton EMN-210917-170516001

Competing against some stiff competition when it comes to more niche flavours, from Goats Cheese, Spinach and Sweet Potato Pie to Cherrywood Smoked Pulled Pork & Black Pudding, this year’s favourite pie took the judges back to a Northern classic.

The judges were delighted by Bowring Butchers’ crisp yet rich pastry, alongside a mouth-wateringly creamy sauce.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “Each and every year it is fantastic to see the range of delicious pies submitted to the British Pie Awards and this year was no different.

“Bowring Butchers submitted a truly scrumptious pie, and it was agreed across the board that their classic Meat and Potato masterpiece was the Supreme Champion of 2021.”

Bowring Butchers also fended off competition from 36 other contenders for best Beef and Cheese pie with their delicious Steak and Stilton creation.

The awards came back with a bang after having to be put on hold due to the pandemic, with other entries including other classics such as Beef & Ale or Steak & Kidney, but also categories catered to more niche dietary preferences, like Free From and Vegan.

This year it became obvious that pie makers are adapting to the ever-changing needs of consumers.

From the Vegan category receiving the most entries, to unique winners like a Chicken Curry pie being crowned best Chippie pie, the awards were more varied than ever.