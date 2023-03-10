British Pie Awards 2023

A Steak, Ale and Stilton Pie baked by Brockleby’s, of Asfordby Hill, was named The Supreme Champion at a presentation lunch for the British Pie Awards at the town’s St Mary’s Church.

The pie, which is sold under the name of a ‘Moo & Blue Pie’, was crowned ‘Pie of Pies’ at the event, where an army of judges assessed more than 900 pies from across the nation.

It beat 60 other contenders in the sought-after Hot-Eating Savoury Pie category and was so highly commended by the judging team that it was also named as the best in show.

Trophies at British Pie Awards

Judges enjoyed the way Stilton cheese was melted through the sauce in the steak and ale Moo & Blue pie.

Brockleby’s was founded in 2003 by Ian Jalland, whose family has farmed in and around Melton for more than 500 years.

The company, which has won over 30 accolades at the annual British Pie Awards but never the Supreme Champion title, has expanded significantly in recent years after starting out as a small farm shop at Asfordby Hill.

The shop closed 11 years ago to make way for a bigger bakery which enables staff to make up to 10,000 pies every week, more than any other producer in the borough.

Trophies at British Pie Awards

After announcing Brockleby’s victory today, Matthew O’Callaghan, chair of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “We are always highly encouraged to see the nation’s love of pies at these annual awards, and this year there has been a huge level of excitement and creativity.

“We had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular pies, and Brockleby’s Pies has overcome exceptionally stiff competition for not only the best Hot-Eating Savoury Pie, but has triumphed over all entries and been crowned Supreme Champion.

"These awards celebrate the skill of British piemakers across the nation, so I’d like to say a particular congratulations to Brockleby’s Pies for this huge success.”

The world-famous awards, hosted in Britain’s pork-pie capital Melton Mowbray, had another strong year for entries, with pie connoisseurs entering from across the nation.

Trophies at British Pie Awards

A range of pies, from the unusual to the traditional, were judged in St Mary’s Church on Wednesday ahead of today’s presentation lunch.

Stand-out competition in other categories included a tasty Marmite and Cheese pie, a whacky Kebab pie and even a Lasagne pie.

This year’s awards have seen a huge variety of pie flavours, including Balti Pies, Vindaloo Pies, Kebab Pies and Baldy’s ‘Nearly As Good As Mama Joan's Lasagne Pie’.

The awards got increased exposure this year when TV chef Phil Vickery reported live from today’s lunch for ITV1’s popular This Morning programme.

The Moo & Blue Pie from Brockleby’s Pies takes over the title of Supreme Champion from Pieminister, who smashed the competition in 2022 with its Gluten-Free Mooless Pie.