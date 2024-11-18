MD Matt Buckley, who has secured a corporate sponsorship deal for MB Mobile Bars & Events

A Melton Mowbray mobile bar company has secured key corporate sponsorship to enable it to expand and grow the business.

MB Mobile Bars & Events, which was founded in 2022, has been adopted this year by Melton Mowbray Town Estate to serve drinks at its new range of public open air events, such as the big screen football matches and concerts and the enhanced fireworks and music night held recently.

Managing director Matt Buckley says getting The Nottingham Brewery as a sponsor has exciting implications for the company’s future.

The agreement means that MB Bars will stock ales from the brewery and use it's extensive equipment and facilities, including racking, hand pumps, and coolers, to deliver more top-quality mobile cellar services and quality draft beer at events.

MB Bars will also have access to other Nottingham Brewery resources, including its extensive range of bottled beers, gift packs, guest beers, branded marquees and awnings, and support from its advertising and promotion channels.

As an event partner for the Town Estate, the firm’s new sponsorship deal includes the production of a special Melton Mowbray Town Estate beer, which is expected to be available at the organisation’s events next season, including the weekly open air cinema, bandstand concerts, music festivals and many other public attractions.

Matt said: "We're incredibly grateful to The Nottingham Brewery for its sponsorship - its beers are first class, and its support is a huge boost to our business, enabling us to deliver mobile bar services to even larger events and deploy to multiple locations at the same time."