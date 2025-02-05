"It was very useful and we learned things we weren’t actually aware of and things we can improve on.”

Liam Patel and Patrycja Książek outside The Harboro Hotel in Melton

A Melton hotel is to feature in a popular TV show in which B&B operators stay at each other’s establishment to find out which one is rated the best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harboro Hotel will compete over five daily shows next week on Channel 4’s ‘4 In A Bed’ programme with the Queens Head at Nassington, near Stamford, and hospitality businesses in Portsmouth and Suffolk.

Liam Patel, the hotel’s general manager, and kitchen manager, Patrycja Ksiazek, had the added pressure of hosting the first show at their Burton Street business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two managers from each of the other venues stayed overnight and were treated to breakfast cooked by Patrycja the following morning.

The Harboro Hotel's Liam Patel and Patrycja Ksiazek (right) pictured with the other B&B operators on Payment Day for Channel 4's '4 In A Bed' show

Liam told the Melton Times: “We were a bit nervous going first.

“Although it was probably quite an advantage because we thought everyone will be thinking ‘if we give good comments and good vibes when they come to our hotel, they will give the same for ours’.

"Just because it was a TV programme we didn’t go the extra mile. The housekeeping team followed the usual procedure on the rooms and we ran the business as a normal business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out on Monday at 5pm how the other contestants rated their stay at the Melton hotel.

The Harboro Hotel in Melton

Liam is hoping the exposure will boost bookings for the hotel – it has 24 en suite rooms, a mix of family, single and double rooms.

There is also a restaurant serving a choice of Indian or traditional British food and a new function room for up to 200 people.

They are awaiting confirmation of a wedding licence so they can host civil services there as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have some brilliant rooms in The Harboro but we didn’t lease out those best ones for the show,” said Liam.

"We gave them our standard rooms because we thought it would be good to get some feedback on the show.

"It was very useful and we learned things we weren’t actually aware of and things we can improve on.”

Friday’s episode (February 14) was where each venue found out how much the others would be willing to pay for their stay and the winners of the show are decided.