The Harboro Hotel in Melton Mowbray

The manager of a Melton Mowbray hotel, which has received the lowest possible food hygiene rating, wants to reassure customers that it does not reflect the current true quality of service in the kitchen.

The Harboro Hotel, on Burton Street, was rated zero by borough council food safety officers, with ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

But manager, Liam Patel, said the rating was influenced by faulty equipment and structural problems rather than issues to do with unhealthy food preparation.

He said hotel management had worked hard to remedy the negatives highlighted in the inspection, which was made two months ago.

Mr Patel said around £12,000 had been invested into the kitchen and that he was expecting a top ‘five’ rating when the inspectors make a return visit soon.

He told the Melton Times: “The score is nothing down to hygiene and food, it was down to a roof leak which needed fixing, certain cracks on the floor and our salad bar and a freezer breaking on the day of the inspection.

"We have purchased a brand new salad bar and installed a brand new freezer. The rest of the issues have been resolved as well.

“Work has been undertaken to reflect this score received with major improvements in the kitchen, new appliances, procedures, and methods have been put in place to ensure a more smooth and efficient customer delivery.

“We are awaiting the council to come to reinspect to give our new score, this should be done very soon.”

Mr Patel said business had been on the up since the hotel featured on popular Channel 4 reality TV show, Four In A Bed, in February.

The quality of breakfasts at The Harboro Hotel was praised by the other hotel owners on the show.

A comedy night is taking place at the hotel’s garden lounge on Sunday, from 6.30pm, with local comedian Jon Pearson one of the headline acts.

Tickets are available from the reception desk.

Food hygiene ratings are based on criteria such as handling, storage and preparation of food, cleanliness of facilities and how well food safety issues are managed.

In the latest inspections, many Melton businesses and organisations received a top rated ‘five’ score, including the Dickinson & Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Nickos Fish Bar and Quorn Lodge Hotel.