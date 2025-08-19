Hidden Food Tours founders Charla Forinton (left) and Matt Hall with the Food Programme’s presenter Sheila Dillon

A Melton award-winning food tour business and several local producers are to feature on a prestigious radio programme next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hidden Food Tours will be on Radio 4’s The Food Programme after the programme’s makers visited the town to talk to the company’s founders, Charla Forinton and Matt Hall.

The show's presenter, Sheila Dillon, and producer, Robin Markwell, experienced Hidden Food Tour’s boutique walking tour of the town, as part of an episode of the show which will be looking at food tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as interviewing Charla and Matt, the programme also spoke to Richard Griffiths, from Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Amy Oakes, of the Melton Cheeseboard, Nik Tooley, from March House Farm, Round Corner Brewing co-founder Combi Cryan, Jon Oakes, from the Feast and the Furious smokehouse, and Melton’s own Samosa Wallah.

The Food Programme’s producer Robin Markwell records Jon Oakes, owner of Melton’s The Feast & Furious smokehouse, while Matt Hall from Hidden Food Tours looks on

Charla said: “It was a proper honour to host such a well respected broadcaster as Sheila, and a real thrill that she understood what we’re trying to do in bringing Melton’s fantastic food culture, both traditional and current, to a wider audience.”

“The programme team were bowled over by the quality of the food sampled on the tour, and loved the history of the town and the stories of the producers,”added Matt.

"Samosa Wallah, in particularly, was a real hit, but Sheila enjoyed meeting many of the newer producers, including Jon from the Feast & The Furious smokehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We talked about the development of the Stockyard, and the plans for the areas going forward, and the great thing is they got what people in Melton are trying to do.”

The programme will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 next month.

Hidden Food Tours won the Best New Business 2025 award at Visit Leicestershire Tourism & Hospitality Awards, and has recently expanded to Lincoln, where it offers a monthly tour through the city’s culinary history and highlights.

The company is currently looking at new destinations in the East Midlands, which Charla and Matt are hoping to announce shortly.

Go online at www.hiddenfoodtours.co.uk to find out more about the business and the walking tours it organises around the area.