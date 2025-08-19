Melton food tour business and local producers to feature on prestigious radio show
Hidden Food Tours will be on Radio 4’s The Food Programme after the programme’s makers visited the town to talk to the company’s founders, Charla Forinton and Matt Hall.
The show's presenter, Sheila Dillon, and producer, Robin Markwell, experienced Hidden Food Tour’s boutique walking tour of the town, as part of an episode of the show which will be looking at food tourism.
As well as interviewing Charla and Matt, the programme also spoke to Richard Griffiths, from Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, Amy Oakes, of the Melton Cheeseboard, Nik Tooley, from March House Farm, Round Corner Brewing co-founder Combi Cryan, Jon Oakes, from the Feast and the Furious smokehouse, and Melton’s own Samosa Wallah.
Charla said: “It was a proper honour to host such a well respected broadcaster as Sheila, and a real thrill that she understood what we’re trying to do in bringing Melton’s fantastic food culture, both traditional and current, to a wider audience.”
“The programme team were bowled over by the quality of the food sampled on the tour, and loved the history of the town and the stories of the producers,”added Matt.
"Samosa Wallah, in particularly, was a real hit, but Sheila enjoyed meeting many of the newer producers, including Jon from the Feast & The Furious smokehouse.
"We talked about the development of the Stockyard, and the plans for the areas going forward, and the great thing is they got what people in Melton are trying to do.”
The programme will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 next month.
Hidden Food Tours won the Best New Business 2025 award at Visit Leicestershire Tourism & Hospitality Awards, and has recently expanded to Lincoln, where it offers a monthly tour through the city’s culinary history and highlights.
The company is currently looking at new destinations in the East Midlands, which Charla and Matt are hoping to announce shortly.
Go online at www.hiddenfoodtours.co.uk to find out more about the business and the walking tours it organises around the area.