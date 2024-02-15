Owners at Hill Top Farm Shop, in Melton - overall winners of the Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards with MP Alicia Kearns

Hill Top Farm Shop, based on St Bartholomews Way, was the overall winner after more than 20,000 votes were cast in the competition, organised again by Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns.

There were also 13 individual category awards given out in the scheme, which seeks to celebrate local independent businesses and raise their profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Kearns said: “I just love our wonderful independent shops, and we are so fortunate to have so many.

Foxy Lots - Gifts and Stationery category winners

"But they need us too, especially at this slower time of the year, and my Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards is my small way of playing my part in supporting them.

“Thank you to our communities for the 20,000 votes cast to show how much you want to support our independent shops too - congratulations to everyone nominated and our winners.”

Category winners and runners up are as follows:

Beauty, pampering and wellness

The Welcome Cafe at Twyford - runners-up in the Cafe category

• Winner: Glow Hair Studio, Oakham

• Runner up: Beauty Box, Melton Mowbray

Butcher

• Winner: Derek Jones Butchers Ltd, Melton Mowbray

Local MP Alicia Kearns outside Squirrel Stores, at Long Clawson - winner of the Village Shop category in this year's independent local business awards

• Runner up: Leeson Family Butchers, Oakham

Cafe

• Winner: Pizzini Coffee Shop, Bottesford

• Runner Up: The Welcome Cafe at Hollands Nurseries, Twyford

Gates Garden Centre (Cold Overton) - winner of Garden category

Clothing and accessories

• Winner: Cavells, Oakham

• Runner up: Baubles and Bangles, Melton Mowbray

Craft and hobby

• Winner: Wool Zone, Oakham

• Runner up: Black Dragon Games, Melton Mowbray

Special Commendation winner - Melton Sports (Michael Cooke)

Farm and produce

• Winner: Hilltop Farm Shop, Melton Mowbray

• Runner up: Farmer Lou, Barnsdale Avenue

Food and Drink

• Winner: Hambleton Bakery, Oakham

• Runner Up: The Melton Cheeseboard, Melton Mowbray

Garden

• Winner: Gates Garden Centre, Cold Overton

• Runner up: The Grange Garden Centre, Asfordby

Gifts and stationery

• Winner: Foxy Lots, Melton Mowbray

• Runner up: Quirky Bird Gifts, Oakham

Homeware

• Winner: Katie Cardew, Oakham

• Runner up: Goodwin and Belle, Uppingham

Pharmacy

• Winner: Rutland Late Night Pharmacy, Oakham

• Runner up: Day Night Pharmacy, Melton Mowbray

Village Shop

• Winner: Squirrel Stores, Long Clawson

• Runner up: Barrowden and Wakerley Community Shop

Special Commendation

• Melton Sports, Melton Mowbray