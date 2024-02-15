Melton farm shop crowned favourite local independent shop
Hill Top Farm Shop, based on St Bartholomews Way, was the overall winner after more than 20,000 votes were cast in the competition, organised again by Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns.
There were also 13 individual category awards given out in the scheme, which seeks to celebrate local independent businesses and raise their profile.
Mrs Kearns said: “I just love our wonderful independent shops, and we are so fortunate to have so many.
"But they need us too, especially at this slower time of the year, and my Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards is my small way of playing my part in supporting them.
“Thank you to our communities for the 20,000 votes cast to show how much you want to support our independent shops too - congratulations to everyone nominated and our winners.”
Category winners and runners up are as follows:
Beauty, pampering and wellness
• Winner: Glow Hair Studio, Oakham
• Runner up: Beauty Box, Melton Mowbray
Butcher
• Winner: Derek Jones Butchers Ltd, Melton Mowbray
• Runner up: Leeson Family Butchers, Oakham
Cafe
• Winner: Pizzini Coffee Shop, Bottesford
• Runner Up: The Welcome Cafe at Hollands Nurseries, Twyford
Clothing and accessories
• Winner: Cavells, Oakham
• Runner up: Baubles and Bangles, Melton Mowbray
Craft and hobby
• Winner: Wool Zone, Oakham
• Runner up: Black Dragon Games, Melton Mowbray
Farm and produce
• Winner: Hilltop Farm Shop, Melton Mowbray
• Runner up: Farmer Lou, Barnsdale Avenue
Food and Drink
• Winner: Hambleton Bakery, Oakham
• Runner Up: The Melton Cheeseboard, Melton Mowbray
Garden
• Winner: Gates Garden Centre, Cold Overton
• Runner up: The Grange Garden Centre, Asfordby
Gifts and stationery
• Winner: Foxy Lots, Melton Mowbray
• Runner up: Quirky Bird Gifts, Oakham
Homeware
• Winner: Katie Cardew, Oakham
• Runner up: Goodwin and Belle, Uppingham
Pharmacy
• Winner: Rutland Late Night Pharmacy, Oakham
• Runner up: Day Night Pharmacy, Melton Mowbray
Village Shop
• Winner: Squirrel Stores, Long Clawson
• Runner up: Barrowden and Wakerley Community Shop
Special Commendation
• Melton Sports, Melton Mowbray
• Secret Garden Tattoo, Melton Mowbray