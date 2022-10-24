Stepping out for charity are coffee shop staff Zeke Weston, Paul Prior, Amber Shearer, Kaitlyn Coleman and Jessi Jackson, at More Coffee in Melton

On Monday, November 7, the team from More Coffee Co in Market Place, will set out on a 12-mile circular hike from Edale at the start of Pennine Way, up Jacob's Ladder and onto the Kinder Scout plateau.

Coffee shop manager, Amber Shearer, said: “We are raising money for our wonderful local community centre - Melton Vineyard and Storehouse.

“With the rising cost of living there is an increase in the number of people using food banks and we wanted to do our bit to help Storehouse feed and clothe those in need this winter.

“We will be led by our very own seasoned adventurer, Paul Prior.

"The rest of us, however, are incredibly inexperienced and very unfit but we are determined to complete the challenge in the name of charity.

“We will document our adventure on social media along the way so you can cheer us on or laugh at our misfortunes.”

The coffee shop will be open on the day of the walk if anyone wants to pop in and ask about the group’s progress.

Click HERE to sponsor the walkers, who have set a fundraising target of £1,000.

