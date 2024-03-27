Staff at Andy's Fish Bar, in Melton, where over £5,000 was collected from customers for Macmillan Cancer Support

The local branch have thanked the Sysonby Street business and the many other local organisations which also collect for it, including the St John's Drive convenience store, Hill Top Farm and Hamilton Tennis Club.

Barry Gilchrist, treasurer of the local group, said: “We really value all the contributions, however small.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When we add it up over time it can become very significant.”

Any other local businesses which would like to collect can email [email protected] for details.

Others have donated loose change collected at home.

Barry added: “Recently someone donated £14 from coins which had been collecting slowly in the kitchen.

"It all helps to make a difference to people who are needing care and support from Macmillan.”