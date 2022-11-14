The Hanger charity store in Scalford Road, Melton

The Hanger superstore opened its doors on November 19 last year as a fundraiser to help pay for vital missions for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

And sales of high-quality new and pre-loved items at the Scalford Road store have remarkably generated £772,000, funding more than 450 life-saving flights.

Its Landing Pad Café has generated a further £119,000 from servings of cakes and hot and cold drinks.

The Hanger charity store is opened a year ago by the then Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner

Store Manager, Kerry Martin, said: “We want to thank the Melton Mowbray community for welcoming us with open arms over the past year.

“The support we have received has been overwhelming and plays a vital role in helping to keep our service operational and helping to save more lives.”

She added: “Supporters can visit the superstore not only to shop but to also donate items using our in-store donation station.

"From all the team here, we want to say thank you to everyone for helping this lifesaving service and we would love for you to join us to celebrate our first successful year, and the first of many.”

The local air ambulance in flight on another vital mission

The store has already come a long way since it was opened by the then Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner, and his Lady Mayoress, Elaine, along with former patient Howard Singer and air ambulance team members and crew.

The Hanger sells good including homeware, furniture, clothing, electricals, living, and brand-new white goods, as well as brands such as Frenchic Furniture Paint.

Prizes and discounts will be up for grabs this Saturday to celebrate the store’s first birthday.

There will also be family games to get involved in such as hook a duck.

The charity is celebrating its 15th anniversary of lifesaving service across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland next year.

To help mark the momentous milestone the charity is asking for supporters to send in any photos, footage or clippings, or share their stories to help showcase how well the service has developed over the years into the leading provider of pre-hospital critical care it is today.