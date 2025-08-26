Off The Beaten Path, in Melton Mowbray, which is now closed for business

Customers have paid tribute to the owners of a popular Melton Mowbray cafe after they decided to close the business.

Off The Beaten Path, on Park Road, has been closed since June after co-owner Lynne Sharpe sustained injuries after being hit by a bus.

Lynne and husband Wayne prioritised her recuperation in the weeks after her accident and she says she is 'making good progress'.

But in an emotional post on their Facebook page Lynne said: "It is however, with heartfelt sadness, that Wayne and I wanted to let you all know that we won’t be reopening the cafe.

"We want to thank you all for your support and care over the years and say that we will miss you very much!

"We also want to thank all the wonderful individuals that have been part of the OTBP team since we took over in 2016, you have been amazing!"

Former customers contacted the Melton Times by Facebook to send their best wishes to the Sharpes.

Paul Williams posted: “A lovely couple who ran an amazing cafe and we shall miss them but they must do what’s right for them - thank you for running a fantastic business and wish you improved health and happiness going forward.”

And Lynne Jeffery commented: “Get well soon Lynne, concentrate on yourself and recovery. Off the Beaten Path was a lovely place to sit and have a coffee and cake with my friend.”

Lisa Smith Doe said: “Sorry to hear this. Always visited this cafe for a coffee if we went into Melton. Such a loss to the community.”