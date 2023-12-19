A family-owned Melton cafe has paid tribute to its staff in helping it to reopen today just a week after a potentially devastating fire.

The family which owns Melton's Kitchen and Coffee cafe, from left, Henry Young-Alls, his father Matt and sister Neev

Kitchen and Coffee, in Sherrard Street, faced missing out on a very busy Christmas and New Year trading period after the blaze broke out in the kitchen on Monday December 11.

But the quick response of firefighters from the town station helped contain the fire – which started after the premises had closed for the day.

Henry Young-Alls, who owns the business with dad Matt and sister Neev, told the Melton Times: “One of the reasons why we pushed so hard to reopen quickly was because it is such a busy time of year and it is our first Christmas in Melton.

"We’ve got 19 staff and they were all shocked when they heard about the fire.

"It’s been very much all hands on deck for the team. A lot of them have been helping get the place ready to reopen with cleaning and everything else that’s been needed.”

The owners have been heartened by the warm response from customers after posting about the fire on social media.

"Some of the comments and messages we’ve had from customers have been really good, really lovely – it’s nice to see the impact we’ve made in the town after being open for only eight months,” said Henry.

"A lot of people already use it as their day-to-day place to come.”