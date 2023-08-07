Staff at Melton's Round Corner Brewing pictured last year celebrating success at an awards event

The business, which is based at the livestock market site off Scalford Road, picked up four country awards with an additional four beers picking up respective silver and bronze medals.

The Melton firm has claimed medals at the London-based event every year since 2020 but this was their best year yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

England County Winner awards were celebrated for Gunmetal, Beneath The Streets, Frisby Lager and 10 Hours In LA.

The four beers which won England Country Awards at the 2023 World Beer Awards

Round Corner Brewing's co-founder and brewing director, Colin Paige said: "This makes all those early mornings and late finishes worthwhile, winning four country winners, more than any other brewery in the UK is truly humbling.

“We founded this brewery on one overarching philosophy that craft beer was all about the relentless pursuit of perfection, not about following fads. We are so happy that this philosophy, hard work, and dedication from our amazing brewing team has paid off.”

Combie Cryan, the brewery’s CEO and co-Founder, commented: “We’re delighted to be returning from London not only with four country-winning beers, but to be the most awarded UK brewery at the World Beer Awards, that’s an incredible achievement.”