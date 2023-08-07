News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Melton brewery toasts big success at World Beer Awards

Staff at Melton’s Round Corner Brewing are celebrating being the most successful UK brewers at the prestigious World Beer Awards.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Aug 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 18:20 BST
Staff at Melton's Round Corner Brewing pictured last year celebrating success at an awards eventStaff at Melton's Round Corner Brewing pictured last year celebrating success at an awards event
Staff at Melton's Round Corner Brewing pictured last year celebrating success at an awards event

The business, which is based at the livestock market site off Scalford Road, picked up four country awards with an additional four beers picking up respective silver and bronze medals.

The Melton firm has claimed medals at the London-based event every year since 2020 but this was their best year yet.

England County Winner awards were celebrated for Gunmetal, Beneath The Streets, Frisby Lager and 10 Hours In LA.

The four beers which won England Country Awards at the 2023 World Beer AwardsThe four beers which won England Country Awards at the 2023 World Beer Awards
The four beers which won England Country Awards at the 2023 World Beer Awards
Most Popular

Round Corner Brewing's co-founder and brewing director, Colin Paige said: "This makes all those early mornings and late finishes worthwhile, winning four country winners, more than any other brewery in the UK is truly humbling.

“We founded this brewery on one overarching philosophy that craft beer was all about the relentless pursuit of perfection, not about following fads. We are so happy that this philosophy, hard work, and dedication from our amazing brewing team has paid off.”

Combie Cryan, the brewery’s CEO and co-Founder, commented: “We’re delighted to be returning from London not only with four country-winning beers, but to be the most awarded UK brewery at the World Beer Awards, that’s an incredible achievement.”

“Here at the brewery, we see day in, day out the hard work all our brewers put into making the best possible version of every beer we brew. So, when we enter awards as prestigious as these and return with such an incredible amount, it’s a true testament to the whole team.”

Related topics:MeltonLondon