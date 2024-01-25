Drinkers enjoying Round Corner Brewing's beers

Round Corner Brewing, based at the Stockyard, on the livestock market site, say it will allow pubs, bars and retailers to plan their purchases and secure pre-orders for any beers which might be small batch and at a premium.

The calendar, which covers keg, can and cask products, will also give drinkers a greater insight into when certain beers are released and plan what they want to try in 2024.

The company’s director and co-founder, Colin Paige said: “The beer market is constantly evolving, and so we must evolve with it.

Some of Round Corner Brewing's beers

"There is a lot we are excited about heading into 2024 and that we want to share with beer lovers.

"It’s taken us several months to put this calendar together, which we believe shows how committed we are to producing high quality craft beer which people want to drink.

“We are delighted with the range of amazing beers across these 29 different and unique liquids we will be brewing this year.

"We have worked hard on our cask beer capability during the last six months or so, and we think it shows in the range of cask beers we will be producing this year.”

During the last six months, the brewery has invested in their cask beer capability to enable them to offer more cask brands.

This year, the firm will be producing a permanent cask beer, Market Pale, based on unprecedented popularity last year, and will produce one cask beer a month throughout 2024.

Co-founder, Combie Cryan said: “In 2023 we had a large variety of beers available in keg and can, but for 2024 we’re focusing on areas of great growth from last year.

"These areas were our core range and cask beer, so with that in mind we’ve planned 2024 to focus heavily on growing those areas even further.

“This means we’re producing more cask and focusing in on what we do well and what consumers are drinking, and making sure we have enough of those great beers for folks who want them."

Round Corner Brewing, which started up in the town in 2018, are planning to produce four core range beers in keg, which are available all year round – Frisby Lager, Drovers Hazy Session IPA, Social Club Nitro Stout and Steeplechase Pale Ale.

Social Club is a name change to its already-popular Reverend Hooker Nitro Stout, with the brewery launching a campaign in the coming weeks to grow the awareness of this stout.

Alongside their core range they also have eight market edition beers planned in keg and can, which are available for a limited time.

Round Corner Brewing has been awarded numerous gold, silver and bronze medals at some of the most prestigious awards in the world.

These include The European Beer Challenge, International Brewing Awards and The World Beer Awards.

Most notably, the brewery was awarded the World’s Best Ale and Gold medal at The 2021 International Brewing Awards for their Pale Ale, Steeplechase.

Click HERE to see Round Corner Brewing’s 2024 Beer Keg & Can Calendar -

https://bit.ly/RCB2024KegCan