Melton brewery celebrates success at World Beer Awards

Lara Lopes and Colin Paige show off the World Beer Awards medals won by Melton's Round Corner Brewing

Round Corner Brewing, which was only founded four years ago and which is based at The Stockyard at the town’s livestock market, scooped Gold Medals for its Zomba and Donkey Jacket brews.

There were also Silver Medals for the firm’s Frisby Lager and Follow The Green Line plus Bronze Medals for its Steeplechase Pale Ale and Reverend Hooker beers.

The accolades come on the back of multiple other awards in recent years, culminating in the Steeplechase brew being named world’s best ale at last year’s International Brewing Awards.

Round Corner Brewing’s CEO and co-founder, Combie Cryan said: “Winning two gold medals at the World Beer Awards, along with an additional four medals is just incredible and a true testament to the amazing team we have at Round Corner Brewing.

"We have a saying that craft beer is all about the relentless pursuit of perfection, and I think once again we’ve shown that we mean it.

“Our brewing team are constantly looking to create some of the best beers in the world, and they’ve done just that again.

"It’s another proud moment for the team and we’ll be smiling about this for a long time.

The Zomba beer which won Round Corner Brewery a Gold Award at the World Beer Awards

"However, we won’t stop there as we’re always looking for the next world beater and strive to make more uncommonly good beer.”

Zomba’s victory came in the UK’s wheat beer/Belgian-style Witbier category while Donkey Jacket was recognised in the UK milkshake IPA/New England IPA class.

The World Beer Awards draws on expertise of over 200 international judges, who included Round Corner Brewing’s head brewer and co-founder, Colin Paige, and lead brewer, Lara Lopes, although they didn’t judge their own brewery’s entries.

Reflecting on the Melton firm’s success, Colin said: "With every beer we produce we believe it’s the best it can be and that’s something we hold strong in our beliefs.

"So, when it’s judged that we’ve made the UK’s best wheat beer and also won gold in the best New England IPA category, it shows we’re on the right track.

"It’s something as a team that tells us we’re doing a great job and inspires us to continue to strive for perfection in everything we create.”

The brewery is preparing to host its popular Rare Foods Festival again next month – a free event where visitors can to enjoy a selection of unusual tastes from local street food vendors and producers.

The event is on Saturday September 10, 1pm to 10pm, and will run alongside the traditional and native rare breeds show at the market.

Attendees will also get the chance to perfectly pair the unique food with some of Round Corner’s beers and there will be live music throughout the day and into the evening.

Topping off the festival will be the fourth running of the brewery’s Rare Foods Eating Competition, where participants compete to eat some of the rarest and most bizarre food combinations on offer with a championship title up for grabs.