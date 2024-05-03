Round Corner Brewing receives the International Keg Ale Trophy at the International Brewing & Cider Awards 2024

Members of the team at Round Corner Brewing were overjoyed to be presented with the International Keg Ale Trophy at the International Brewing and Cider Awards 2024 for its Core Range beer, Drovers Hazy Session IPA.

The awards event, staged at the Guildhall in London, has been championing the best beer on the planet and the accolade won by Drovers is arguably the highest any ale can win in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was recognition for other Round Corner Brewing beers at the awards with medals also awarded to Frisby – Lager, Social Club – Nitro Stout, and Underwater Song – Baltic Porter, as well as Drovers.

Some of the Round Corner Brewing show off their awards at the International Brewing & Cider Awards 2024

The Melton brewery’s co-founder and CEO, Combie Cryan, said: “What an amazing achievement for the brewery to come away with a trophy as the world’s best keg ale for Drovers Hazy Session IPA.

“As a team we adore Drovers, and we know our customers are huge supporters of this beer.

“However, when you’re awarded something as prestigious as this trophy and beating worldwide competition, that is truly incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was plenty of pride in the achievement at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market – lead auctioneer, Scott Ruck, said: “Drovers gets its name from my team who like nothing better than a pint of two after an exhausting day moving livestock around the market.