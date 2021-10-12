Melton Apple Day aims to kick-start a more sustainable future

The cafe and visitor centre at Melton Country Park EMN-211210-120130001

Apple Day, on Saturday from 11am until 3pm, has been organised by Melton Transition, a group of local people whose aims are to help achieve a lower carbon, more sustainable and healthier future.

They formed during the coronavirus lockdown and plan a series of events and projects with a green theme.

Activities at this first free event, at the visitor centre and cafe, will include apple pressing, cider tasting, Morris dancing, plus a chance to discover the community allotment, swap some vegetables and find out about the small orchard the group will plant in the New Year.

Colette Stein, one of the group’s members, said: “During lockdown we all came to appreciate the importance of the availability of local food and community networks.

“So now we are able to go ahead with our first event, we have chosen to highlight the seasonal food that is available to us on our doorsteps.

“And what better way to celebrate this than with local apples.”

Attendees are asked to bring an empty bottle to take fresh apple juice away on the day and they can also bring apples to be pressed at the event.

In a bid to encourage sustainable forms of travel, anyone who walks or cycles to the event will be entered into a free draw to win some local goodies.