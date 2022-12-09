Melton and Rutland food producers showcase their products in Parliament - Samosa Wallah (left) and Long Clawson Dairy serve their produce to MPs

‘A Taste of Rutland and Melton’ gave businesses the chance to meet trade ministers the chance to raise any exporting issues as well as showing off their products to a wider audience.

More than 300 MPs attended and the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, attended the event, which was organised by Rutland and

Advertisement

Representatives of Long Clawson Dairy, Dickinson and Morris, Brentingby Gin, Samosa-Wallah, Round Corner Brewing, Brockleby’s Pies, Cidentro Cider House, The Rutland Chef, Multum Gin Pravo and Mallard Point Vineyard and Distillery were present.

Dickinson and Morris ambassador Stephen Hallam (left) shows off their Melton pork pies to Alicia Kearns MP and Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Products from hundreds of local food and drink businesses were sampled although only 10 producers could attend because limitations with the size of the meeting room.

Mrs Kearns said: “It was an absolute pleasure to celebrate just a small number of our wonderful local food and drink producers from our wonderful communities.

Advertisement

"This event proved a huge success, showcasing and providing invaluable exposure for our brilliant local businesses and giving them the opportunity to discuss exports and trade with the relevant Ministers and Ambassadors.

"From the famous Melton Mowbray Pie to locally distilled gin and wine, we had a fantastic range of food and drink on offer.

Advertisement

Alicia Kearns MP with the food producers of Melton and Rutland during their Parliament event

"I would like to thank all of the local producers who made the journey down from Rutland and Melton to spend the day with us in Parliament and I wish them all the best during the busy festive shopping season.”

Advertisement

Mrs Kearns, who plans to organise more such foodie events in Parliament, opened Wednesday’s event early for an exclusive 30-minute preview for ambassadors from around the world to enable businesses to showcase themselves to potential new markets, before the doors officially opened at 1pm.

As well as sampling the food and drink, attendees got the chance to learn more about the local production processes.

Advertisement

After the event, Mrs Kearns took the Melton and Rutland producers on a short tour of Parliament to hear about the history and architecture of the historic London building.

Melton and Rutland food producers showcase their products in Parliament - Mallard Point Vineyard and Distillery, of Essendine, chat to Scottish MP, Andrew Bowie

Advertisement