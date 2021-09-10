Melton all set to host British Pie Awards

Melton rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby, shows off one of the entries for last year's British Pie Awards at St Mary's Church EMN-211009-125452001

Around 150 pie connoisseurs and culinary experts will judge 750 pies in 23 classes on Wednesday.

A vegan pie was last year judged Supreme Champion for the first time in the competition’s 12-year history.

And this year the Vegan class is the most popular for entries, followed by Beef & Any Flavour, Beef & Ale, Vegetarian, Chicken, and then Pork Pie.

Besides the usual national favourites, this year’s entries include exotic fillings such as Moroccan lamb and apricot, steak haggis and peppercorn, pheasant venison bacon and black pudding and, for those with a sweet tooth, rhubarb and custard pie.

All entries must consist of a filling totally encased in pastry and baked and must be commercially available in the UK.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chair of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to host the British Pie Awards again in 2021, they were sorely missed earlier this year and it’s brilliant we’ve been able to organise their return.

“We have judged almost 10,000 pies since the awards were first founded in 2009.

“During that time the quality and range of pies submitted has increased significantly and our categories have expanded with this increased innovation.”

Each year our panel of around 150 pie connoisseurs and culinary experts have the coveted task of judging entries from around the country, with many of the best pies going on to secure prestigious catering opportunities and national listings.

This year’s judges include Xanthe Clay, food writer for The Daily Telegraph, who will be joining butchers and bakers and other pie aficionados from across the country.

The Supreme Champion ‘pie of pies’ is sponsored this year by American Pan UK, producers of industrial baking pans and coatings.

Jordan Hughes, retail sales manager with the company, says: “We are delighted to sponsor the Supreme Champion of the British Pie Awards in what is regarded as one of the major food events in the British calendar.

“The last 12 months have been a tough year for the industry, and it is great to get together and celebrate the high-quality pie makers we have in Britain.”