The 2021 Champion Beast at the Melton Christmas Fatstock Show, owned by C&G Davies

Farmers from throughout the region will be showing 55 cattle, 305 sheep, 55 pigs and eight goats and competing for the coveted Champion Beast trophy as well as silverware for the other classes.

The event, which is organised by the Melton and Belvoir Agricultural Society, will also feature some delicious produce and home baking, with 62 entries for these categories.

Judges on the day will be deciding the best cheeses, pork pies, sausages, pastries, baked food, preserves and a junior baker contest, with all entries then sold by auction after the judging.

The society is grateful for the support of 40 generous sponsors with spectators invited to attend and enjoy the spectacle.

Winners and other placed entrants are invited to an dinner and dance in the evening where all the championship cups will be presented.

Guests will enjoy a four-course dinner and then dance the night away to live music provided by local band, The Souljers.

Melton and Belvoir Agricultural Society exists to support farming in the region and beyond and the event will support the charities backed by the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson – LOROS and Dove Cottage Hospices – as well as the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) and Farming Community Network, to support healthcare within the farming industry.