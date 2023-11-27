JB Thompson of Stainby are presented with The Brownlow Challenge Cup, for Champion Beast last year's Melton Fatstock Show, by the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, Melton & Belvoir Agricultural Society chair, Hugh Brown, and auctioneer, Scott Ruck

Organised by the Melton and Belvoir Agricultural Society, it brings together farmers, bakers, floral arrangers and preserve-makers at the town’s livestock market site.

Cattle, sheep, pigs and goats will be shown and sold in the market sheds in the morning while judges will give prizes to local people competing in a variety of classes in the exhibition hall ranging from home produce to baked foods to floral designs.

Spectators are invited to attend the show’s activities through the day.

All produce and floral wreath entries will be auctioned off for the benefit of charity at 2pm on the day.

The event is once again raising money for local causes, with the Mayor of Melton’s charities benefiting this year, LOROS Hospice and Dove Cottage Day Hospice.