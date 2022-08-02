Make mine a whisky spinach: how your hometown shapes your drinking habits

Jura Whisky has whipped up a range of city-specific serves tailored to the tastes of the nation.
What’s more, those looking to shake up their whisky serves this summer can claim a free bottle of Fever-Tree mixer with every bottle of Jura Journey or 10 Year Old bought instore at Sainsburys, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and Co Op while stocks last. Cheers!
London
Palate preferences: Sweet, fruity, and smooth. Garnished with fruit and a cocktail umbrella. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura Pina Colada
50ml Jura Rum Cask
50ml Coconut milk/cream
50ml Pineapple juice
15ml Sugar syrup
Wedge of pineapple to garnish
Method: Blend all ingredients with crushed ice and serve up with a wedge of pineapple and an umbrella, of course.
Bristol
Palate preferences: Fruity, citrussy and sour. Garnished with fruit or herbs.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura Blood Orange Highball
50ml Jura 10 Year Old
Fever-Tree Blood Orange Soda
Orange slice to garnish
Method: Fill a highball glass with ice then add 50ml Jura 10 Year Old and top up with a Fever-Tree Blood Orange Soda. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.
Norwich
Palate preferences: Fruity, floral and bitter.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura & Stormy
50ml Jura Rum Cask
Squeeze of fresh lime
Splash of sugar syrup
Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
Bitters
Method: Take 50ml of Jura Rum Cask, squeeze over some fresh lime and add a splash of sugar syrup before topping with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Top with a dash of bitters.
Manchester
Palate preferences: Sweet and sour. Garnished with fruit. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura Espresso Martini
40ml Jura Journey
10ml Coffee liqueur
10ml Sugar syrup
1 Shot fresh espresso
3 x Fresh coffee beans to garnish
Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Martini Coupe and garnish with 3 fresh coffee beans.
Edinburgh
Palate preferences: Sweet and spicy. Garnished with spices. Enjoy a whisky sour. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.
Jura Whisky serve: Jura Sour
40ml Jura Journey
10ml Peach liqueur
10ml Sugar syrup/honey
Egg White/alternative
Bitters
Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a tumbler over ice.