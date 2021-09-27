Macmillan coffee morning events raise thousands of pounds across the Melton area

Ratcliffe College Sixth Form students sell treats for their Macmillan fundraiser EMN-210927-151928001

Village halls, schools, pubs and private houses hosted events on Friday raising vital money after last year’s effort was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

The age range of those involved ranged from young children to grandmothers as people enjoyed paying to sip a hot drink with a cake.

Among those organising Macmillan events were 81-year-old Thelma Jackson with her friend, Annette, who raised £625 by having a stall at the end of her street in Long Clawson.

Thelma Jackson (81) on her Macmillan Coffe Morning stall on Friday EMN-210927-151906001

Students at Melton’s Long Field Spencer Academy baked cakes, including Mia Stevens, for fellow pupils and staff to enjoy in aid of Macmillan.

There were also plenty of treats served up by Year 12 students at Ratcliffe College Sixth Form to raise funds.

A number of community coffee mornings were held throughout the borough too.

Janet Gilchrist, of the Melton branch of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “On the big day, the sunny weather provided a great back drop for coffee mornings in some of our villages.

Mia Stevens with a cake she baked for the Long Field Spencer Academy Macmillan Cofffe Morning event EMN-210927-151918001

“Judy Haycock organised an event at Sproxton Village Hall and raised £715.

“Coffee mornings have taken place here for some years but this total was a record.

“At Long Clawson’s pub, The Crown and Plough, their outdoor event took £800.

“The team of helpers there had a fantastic morning, with staff from the pub and villagers working together.

“Mary Fenton at Grimston did a double shift and organised the traditional coffee morning in the Village Hall and then moved onto lunch which people had booked in advance.

“An impressiive £1,662 was raised there.

“There were a few tired bodies around after all this, but happy faces in supporting a charity helping people who are dealing with cancer themselves or in their families.”