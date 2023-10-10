Lots of local businesses shortlisted for county tourism and hospitality awards

Shortlisted for the Leicestershire Promotions Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2023, from left, Harry Gurney, MD at the Tap & Run pub; Stapleford Country House Hotel; and Black Dragon Games co-founder Richard Foulston

Stapleford Park Country House Hotel is up for three different awards in the prestigious Leicestershire Promotions Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2023.

The hotel is a finalist in top ‘Places to Stay’ and the ‘Best Team’ category while staff members Karolina Drazewska and Marta Matzutzi are both on the shortlist for ‘Proud of our People’.

There was a boost for Burton Street business, Black Dragon Games, which sells board games and hosts gatherings for enthusiasts, when it was named among the finalists for ‘Best Day Out.

Also shortlisted in this category are Twin Lakes Theme Park and the country park at Burrough Hill.

The bread-making classes organised by Asfordby Hill-based Brockleby’s Pies has been listed as a finalist for best ‘Experience’.

And there was great news for retired cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney when their Tap & Run pub at Upper Broughton was shortlisted for ‘Pub of the Year’ alongside their other pub, The Griffin Inn at Swithland.

It is particularly impressive since the Tap & Run has only recently reopened after being rebuilt following a devastating fire.

Reflecting on the shortlisting of the pubs, Stuart, who announced his cricket retirement following this summer’s Ashes series, said: “The teams across both pubs work incredibly hard every single day, and this news is a testament to their dedication to delivering outstanding customer service, time and time again.”